Structurally-unsafe building forces downtown street closures

Two downtown Charleston streets are closed to cars and pedestrians because of a building officials say could be unsafe.

Beaufain Street is closed between Barre Street and Ashley Avenue and Gadsden Street is closed between Wentworth and Canal Streets, according to City of Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole.

A private building at 4 Gadsden Street has been deemed structurally-unsafe, he said.

"These street closures are designed to ensure public safety as city officials work with the building’s owner, local preservationists and building safety experts to determine the best path forward for the historic structure," O'Toole said.

Traffic at these intersections is being re be redirected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

