Berkeley Co. deputies charge man accused in kidnapping, sexual assault case

Berkeley County deputies say they've solved a 19 year old kidnapping and sexual assault case.

Investigators say William Cleveland kidnapped a 13 year old girl in December of 1997 and got her pregnant.

According to the arrest warrant, Cleveland freed the girl six years later and DSS tried to locate the victim for three years.

Deputies say Cleveland's accuser is now 30 and filed a police report on December 29th of last year.

Cleveland is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

