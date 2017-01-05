Neighborhood shocked after two Dollar General armed robberies

Surveillance photos were released Thursday night of the two men who believed to have robbed two Dollar General stores, armed with handguns.

The first was just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Savannah Highway near Hughes Road. The second was about an hour and a half later on Savannah Highway in Ravenel. The two locations are less than a ten-minute drive apart.

Deputies suspect the two incidents are connected.

William Shealy works security at Red Top Village where the first armed robbery took place.

"We installed cameras at the next-door neighbors when they opened several months ago, so we offered any footage that we might have had to help solve the crime," Shealy said.

Shealy said that no matter where your home and/or business is located, it is important to have quality security.

"No matter where you're at, it's good to be protected," Shealy said.

"We just, you usually don't hear about anything like this over here," Ray Walton said.

Walton is a frequent shopper of the Dollar General in Ravenel.

He said, although the area is rural, it is safe.

"This is a peaceful neighborhood, we don't have anything like this happening. It's a rare thing. Maybe a domestic situation but never a robbery of a store."

Walton blames passers-by for the two armed robberies.

"You have people that run through sometimes and do the dirty work. I think [the robbers] need to find themselves a job and quit messing with other people," Walton said.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call Crimestoppers at (843)554-1111 or the Charleston County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (843)202-.1700.

