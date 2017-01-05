Emergency crews extinguish garage fire in West Ashley

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
One of the two men arrested Thursday in connection with a downtown officer-involved shooting made an unusual request of a bond judge Friday.More >>
Bluffton PD says 63-year-old Robert Lessig was arrested on Thursday for indecent exposure, open container, and littering after he was seen driving in Old Town while exposing his genitals to bystanders.More >>
The 5th annual Taste of Bluffton will take place on Saturday, April 8.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
