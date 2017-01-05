Emergency crews extinguish garage fire in West Ashley

Emergency crews have extinguished a garage fire at a home in West Ashley Thursday night.

Dispatch officials received a report of a structure fire at 9:26 p.m. on Norview Drive.

According to Charleston fire officials, responding crews arrived in less than six minutes and saw the fire in the garage of the home.

"Firefighters rapidly suppressed the fire and worked to contain the damage to the garage area," CFD officials said. "Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded and are currently on scene investigating."

A report states the residents were home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency personnel from Charleston, North Charleston, and Saint Andrews fire departments, Charleston County EMS and Charleston PD responded to the scene.

"The Red Cross was notified and will be assisting four residents that were displaced," authorities said.

