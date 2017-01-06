The Citadel crushed at home by ETSU, 115-71

The Citadel men's basketball team fell to ETSU 115-71 on Thursday evening inside McAlister Field House.



ETSU (12-3, 2-0 SoCon) started off hot and jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the game before a layup by Quayson Williams got the Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 SoCon) on the board at the 17:37 mark. With a little over 12 minutes remaining, the Bucs had pushed their lead to 14 before Brian White knocked down three free throws to make it 25-14.



The Bucs stayed hot and with less than 10 minutes remaining had extended the gap to 32-16 before White hit a tough jumper and Kaelon Harris had a putback to close it to 12. ETSU extended its lead to 19 in the closing moments of the first half but a three ball by White with a little over one minute remaining cut the gap to 16. The Bucs hit one final shot before the break and took a 56-38 lead into the locker room after shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.



ETSU put its foot to the gas in the second half and never let off, pushing its lead to as many as 44 in the final seconds of the second half as they took the Southern Conference win.



The Bulldogs struggled to get anything going offensively, hitting just six three-pointers and shooting 31.3 percent from the field. White led the 'Dogs with 15 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double. Williams was the only other double-digit scorer for The Citadel, chipping in 13 points and going six-for-six from the charity stripe.



The Citadel recorded just five steals, well under its season average of 10.8, and had 20 turnovers in the contest.



The Bulldogs have little time to rest before taking on VMI Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 with live stats available at CitadelSports.com. For tickets, visit CitadelSports.com/tickets.

