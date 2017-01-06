Bakari Sellers to speak at MLK breakfast

King spoke in Kingstree on May 8, 1966. (Source: University of South Carolina)

Royal Missionary Baptist Church announces its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast.

The speaker is CNN Political Commentator and former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers.

Live 5's morning anchor Ann McGill will serve as emcee for the event.

The breakfast takes place every year on the day of the federal MLK holiday. This year's event is set for Jan. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It takes place at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church banquet and conference center, located at 4750 Abraham Ave., in North Charleston.

Tickets are $20 per person or $175 per table of eight.

The church office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday and may be reached at 843-744-0856 for information.

Click here to register and purchase tickets online at the church's website.

