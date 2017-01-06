Bakari Sellers to speak at MLK breakfast

Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible after a dog was lit on fire and killed in Awendaw.More >>
Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible after a dog was lit on fire and killed in Awendaw.More >>
Officers have been called to investigate a reported shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Four men were arrested Tuesday night for selling heroin and cocaine at a Mt. Pleasant apartment complex.More >>
Charleston Police say they have identified and charged a man caught on camera during the burglary of a downtown computer repair store.More >>
The West Ashley Revitalization Commission will open Wednesday's meeting with a ribbon cutting for a new office building.More >>