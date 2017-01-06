Police: No arrest after Columbine shooting comments found on Charleston school's whiteboard

Police say a James Island Charter High School student questioned about comments concerning the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School will not be arrested.

The comments about the Colorado high school shooting were found on a whiteboard at the school, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The student will not be arrested, Francis said, because authorities found no credible threat and because the student "doesn't have the means to carry out any such actions."

An incident report states the school's resource officer was notified at approximately 1:11 p.m. of words that had been written on a whiteboard that could be perceived as threats. The writing reportedly involved the April 20, 1999, shooting at the Littleton, Colorado, school that left 13 people dead and another 23 injured. The two shooters, students at the school, also died at the scene of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, authorities said.

School principal Richard Gordon sent the following email to parents Friday afternoon:

Good morning JICHS community. This is Mr. Gordon with an important announcement. As some of you may already be aware, there were some inappropriate writings posted in a classroom related to the horrific events of Columbine High School. We have identified the student who had written those remarks and are addressing the situation accordingly. I would like to thank the faculty and staff of JICHS, the Charleston Police Department, and all of the students and parents who had contacted us to provide information related to this situation. Please continue to maintain open channels of communication - only together can we promote a safe and secure learning environment. Please feel free to contact the school if you have any concerns. Thank you and have a great day.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.