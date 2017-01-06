Judge orders 600 jurors drawn for Slager state re-trial

A pool of 600 potential jurors will begin receiving summonses and questionnaires as the state prepares to retry the former police officer charged in a motorist's death.

Michael Slager faces a charge of murder in the April 4, 2015, shooting of Walter Scott, the man who fled a traffic stop. Slager was a North Charleston police officer at the time of the incident.

In a court order issued Friday, Judge Clifton Newman said the summonses and questionnaires would be sent out on or around Jan. 18. The 600 people would then be split into two pools from which a jury will eventually be selected by attorneys. Prospective jurors will have five days to complete and return the questionnaires, which will then be made available to attorneys on Jan. 30, the order states.

The first murder trial against him ended in a mistrial in December when a jury failed multiple efforts to reach a unanimous decision on Slager's guilt or innocence in the case.

