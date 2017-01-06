Clemson fans can expect stepped-up patrols at Tampa's airport, police say

The shooting was reported in a terminal at Fort Lauderdale Airport Friday. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Clemson fans who are flying to Florida to watch their team play against Alabama in the National Championship game can expect tighter security at the Tampa International Airport.

Airport police have stepped up their presence in the area, airport spokesperson Christine Osborne, said on Friday hours after a shooting that killed five and injured eight others at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Folks in the airport will see more personnel walking about, Osbourne said.

Osborne adds there were three Spirit Airline flights en route to the Ft. Lauderdale airport which were diverted to Tampa.

Passengers may experience some delays with other flights, but Osborne says those are weather-related.

