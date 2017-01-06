Clemson Tigers arrive in Tampa for National Championship game

Coach Dabo Swinney and his family depart the plane Friday afternoon in Tampa. (Source: Live 5)

The Clemson Tigers have arrived in Florida ahead of Monday's National Championship game.

The Tigers arrived shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tampa International Airport. The team was en route as reports of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport came in.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney did not make any comments about the shooting during a brief chat with reporters on the Tarmac. It is not clear whether he had yet learned of the incident.

Clemson players did not stop to speak to reporters as they left the plane.

Both Clemson and Alabama easily earned return trips to the national championship game. The highly-anticipated rematch between last year's championship game opponents played a back-and-forth epic with the Tide coming out on top 45-40.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.