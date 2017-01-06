CCSD issues statement on winter storm system, Monday classes

Charleston County School District officials say they will watch a weekend winter storm moving across South Carolina, but do not anticipate Monday's schedule to be affected.

"We will continue to diligently monitor the conditions and alter plans accordingly should the need arise," the district said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Forecasters do not anticipate anything more than a brief show of wet snow and possible sleet at the tail end of rain Saturday afternoon in the Tri-County area. Further north and west toward I-95, the chance of snow and accumulation increases, but no accumulation is expected in Charleston County.

"At this time, we do not anticipate impacts to start times or transportation Monday morning," the statement said.

