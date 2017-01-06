911 call made during Charleston church shooting released

Pinckney's daughters stand next to the portrait of their father. (Source: SCETV)

An image of the interior of the church taken days after the shooting. (Photo Source: Charleston Police Dept.)

A terrifying 911 call made during the shootings at a downtown Charleston church that claimed nine people has been released.

The call was made on the night of June 17, 2015, by Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, the pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church.

"I'm at, I am Emanuel, Mother Emanuel," she whispers into the phone. She tells the dispatchers she is hiding with her daughter in the front office. "I think there's been a shooting. I'm in a closet under the desk."

The dispatcher calmly tells her to stay quiet and assures her that authorities are on the way.

During the federal trial of Dylann Roof, the man convicted in December of the massacre, Pinckney testified she hid in a church office with one of her daughters when she heard the gunfire begin.

She tells the dispatcher she heard a lot of shots and hears moaning outside the room where they are hiding.

Roof was found guilty of 33 federal charges that included hate crime and weapons charges. Prosecutors said he attended a Bible study at the church, then opened fire when everyone stood to pray.

Moments later, the dispatcher tells Pinckney that officers have arrived, but says to stay where she and her daughter have hidden, saying police will come to them.

Other voices can be heard during the call. Some of them may be fellow dispatchers at Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, but at one point, the dispatcher asks Pinckney who else is talking. Pinckney says she hears police outside the room talking, but the dispatcher urges her to stay in her hiding place until police reach her.

"The officers are gonna, they want to make sure that everything is okay in the church before they start coming for you, okay?" the dispatcher tells her.

"Okay," Pinckney responds.

The recording runs 24 minutes long, but much of the tape only contains the sound of the dispatcher typing information that is being relayed to responding officers and muffled crying. Several times during the recording, the dispatcher asks Pinckney if she's still on the line, to which Pinckney responds that she is.

At about 17 minutes into the recording, the dispatcher places Pinckney on hold for approximately 37 seconds. When the dispatcher returns, Pinckney tells her she heard someone trying to enter the room.

The dispatcher tells her not to open the door until she can verify with police on the scene that it is safe to do so.

At approximately 23 minutes into the call, an officer can be heard calling her name as they enter the room and escort her out of the room, directing them "not to go this way" and instructing another officer to escort them out to detectives.

At one point in the tape, you hear her daughter ask, "Is Daddy dead?"

