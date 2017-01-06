Local fliers react to Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

The Charleston International Airport is operating as normal following the deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, the Airport Director saying they're always at the highest level of security.

“We fell like we’re in real good shape as far as safety goes. We stay on alert everyday, you never can ramp up or ramp down because you never know when something like this could happen," Charleston International Airport Director and CEO Paul Campbell said.

The travelers coming through the airport had had an overwhelming day of flying, many learning about the tragic news of the airport shooting while in airports or on planes.

"I'm just grateful because as I was sitting on the plane in Tampa that's when I saw he live 5 news thing about the shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport," Ylonda Weston said.

She said Friday night after landing back home that she's lucky to be alive.

"All I can say is I'm thankful, because it could have been me," Weston said.

Several travelers tonight talked about not only how shocked they were but how they couldn't understand why it happened.

"You never know what's going on in a person's mind. So it's just crazy, I can't believe it. It's just mind-blowing that someone would do that," Weston said.

Weston said when tragic events like these happen that it is then we should never take anything for granted.

"You can't things for granted. I don't take life for granted because you never know what's happening in the next minute, hour, you never know. So you always gotta be prepared," Weston said.