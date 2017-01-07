5 Around Town: A trip to Patriots Point, Charleston Restaurant Week and a Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Are you still trying to pin down your weekend plans? There are lots of fun and interesting events happening this weekend!

We have you covered in this week's 5 Around Town.



Charleston Restaurant Week



Get ready for some tasty meals as Charleston Restaurant Week officially kicks off this week!



Restaurants across the Lowcountry are offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus in the twice-yearly event organized by the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association.



Restaurant week continues this weekend and will last through January 22nd. For a list of participating restaurants and more information, visit this website.



Pay what you can Weekend at The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum



Patriots Point is a staple in Charleston and the experience is one that you won't forget. This weekend you have the chance to check it out for quite the bargain!



The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will once again let visitors visit and tour the museum and naval for a price of their choosing.



Pay what you can includes parking and general admission. Every ticket will include all three historic vessels, the Medal of Honor Museum, and the Vietnam Experience Exhibit. Military in uniform and children under six are free.



The museum is open daily from 9 am to 6:30 pm. For more information, go here.



YWCA of Greater Charleston Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration



The YWCA of Greater Charleston will put on its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration beginning this weekend. Worship services, a parade and a Business & Professional Breakfast are included in the ten-day celebration.



This Sunday, Seven local churches will have worship services to honor Dr. King and his legacy.



The ceremonies will be held in downtown Charleston, North Charleston, West Ashley and Hollywood.

They'll also have services on Edisto Island, James Island and Johns Island.



Live 5's Aaron Maybin will emcee the Johns Island Celebration at New Hope Baptist Church at 4 P-M.

The theme this year is "A dream fulfilled." Visit the YMCA website for more information.



Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.







