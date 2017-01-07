Entertainment continues in Tampa during National Championship Weekend

Fans coming from South Carolina down to Tampa to watch Clemson take on Alabama for the National Championship on Monday will have plenty to keep them busy over the weekend.

AT&T is hosting a Playoff Playlist concert Friday-Sunday at Curtis Hixon Park. Some of the nations top recording artists will be performing each night and fireworks will be shot off as well.

On Saturday, gates to the park open at noon with interactive activities, social media contests and more. The concert will begin at 6pm with Cold War Kids and Rachel Platten before the headliner Flo Rida takes the stage.

The fun continues on Sunday at noon with the concert again beginning at 6 with Jamie N Commons and Gavin Degraw opening things up before Usher wraps up the weekend.

ESPN's SportsCenter will also broadcast from the park over the weekend.