CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH: Clemson, Alabama take part in Media Day

With just over 48 hours to go before Clemson and Alabama meet in their rematch for the NCAA National Championship, the two teams gathered at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Saturday morning for the annual Media Day.

Hundreds of reporters from dozens of media outlets all around the country were on hand to get a chance to talk with head coaches Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban as well as speak with players from both sides for the final time before Monday's title game.

In addition, hundreds of fans from both teams filled one side of the stands of the Arena to catch a glimpse of their favorite squad.

"This is great." Swinney said. "It was great to see a bunch of Tiger fans in the stands and it's exciting."

Saban, going for his 5th National Championship at Alabama, is staying focused on Monday.

"I think you enjoy the challenge when you're in this position." The coach said. "as a coach, you want to do the best job that you can to try and put them in the best position where they have a chance to be successful and that's always challenging, but it's always a lot of fun"