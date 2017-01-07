CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH: Fan excitement is contagious as we get closer to game day

Authorities are responding to an accident involving injuries on James Island.More >>
Authorities are responding to an accident involving injuries on James Island.More >>
One of the two men arrested Thursday in connection with a downtown officer-involved shooting made an unusual request of a bond judge Friday.More >>
One of the two men arrested Thursday in connection with a downtown officer-involved shooting made an unusual request of a bond judge Friday.More >>
A Detention Deputy at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center has been arrested after officials were tipped off that he may have been taking drugs into the jail.More >>
A Detention Deputy at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center has been arrested after officials were tipped off that he may have been taking drugs into the jail.More >>
If you take a drive in the town of Pinopolis, just north of Monks Corner, you'll see purple ribbons all over the community.More >>
If you take a drive in the town of Pinopolis, just north of Monks Corner, you'll see purple ribbons all over the community.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>