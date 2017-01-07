Hungry Neck Boulevard reopened after 'serious' crash

Hungry Neck Boulevard between Venning Road and Town Center was closed for several hours as crews responded to a crash.

Charleston County dispatchers say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. The Mount Pleasant Police Department tweeted that the road was back open shortly after 9 p.m.

Cpl. Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department called the crash "serious."

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.