Hungry Neck Boulevard reopened after 'serious' crash

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Hungry Neck Boulevard between Venning Road and Town Center was closed for several hours as crews responded to a crash. 

Charleston County dispatchers say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. The Mount Pleasant Police Department tweeted that the road was back open shortly after 9 p.m. 

Cpl. Chris Rosier with the Mount Pleasant Police Department called the crash "serious."

This is a developing story. 

