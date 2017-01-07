Quantcast

Overturned 18-wheeler affects traffic on Glenn McConnell Blvd.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An overturned truck impeded traffic turning onto Glenn McConnell Boulevard from Bees Ferry Road Saturday afternoon.

Crews are on the scene working to clean mulch spilled on the road following the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

