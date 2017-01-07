Charges dropped against Charleston attorney accused of horse theft

Charges have been dropped against a Charleston-area attorney and former County Council member that was accused of horse thievery in Kentucky.

Court documents given to Live 5 News by Curtis Bostic say "probable cause did not exist" in his arrest on Dec. 18.

"Two weeks ago I was arrested on this spot," Curtis Bostic says in a YouTube video released Saturday. Bostic is standing among a group of horses in a snow-covered open field.

Bostic said he was arrested in Breathitt County, Kentucky while trying to remove wild horses from a piece of property. Authorities now agree he did nothing wrong.

"There are some folks that I think are rather cruel, and in the winter time, over the years they have turned their horses out to forage for themselves out in the wild," Bostic said. "Those horses have become wild and have multiplied." Bostic said as a result, there are an estimated 1,200 horses roaming the landscape in cold weather. Some of them die as the winter cold kills the vegetation they try to eat, he said.

Bostic spent a night at a jail in that area, although Kentucky law allows people to help rescue needy horses, he said.

Bostic said he now leases the property he was arrested on.

