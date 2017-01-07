Quantcast

Crews find no fire at West Ashley assisted living home

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews say no fire was found after they were called to a West Ashley assisted living home Saturday. 

Firefighters say they were called to a facility on the 2300 block of Ashley River Road after an odor set off fire alarms. 

Tenants were seen evacuating from the building as officials responded. 

