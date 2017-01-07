Shaw Leads Coastal Past Arkansas State

Junior Jaylen Shaw scored a career-high 24 points to lead Coastal Carolina to an 80-65 win over Arkansas State. Coastal never trailed after scoring the first nine points to start the game on a trio of three pointers.

Shaw was near perfect from the field hitting nine of his 12 field goal attempts and was five-of-six from beyond the three point line.

Shaw had plenty of help on the offensive end as Elijah Wilson, who had not hit double-digit scoring for three consecutive games, finished the game with 19 points. Freshman Artur Labinowicz came off the bench to add 11 points.

In all, 10 players saw action in the game for CCU with nine of them finding their name in the scoring column. That includes senior Shivaughn Wiggins who was seeing his first action of the season. He scored two points and had five rebounds and two assists in his 18 minutes of action.

The Chants (7-9, 2-1 SBC) shot 48 percent from the field, including shooting 58 percent in the second half, knocking down 17 of their 30 shots. They hit eight-of-16 on three point field goals.

After holding a seven point lead coming out of the locker room at halftime, the Chants slowly built their lead to as many as 20 points (65-45) after a three-point play from Shaw with 7:27 left in the game.

ASU (11-5, 2-1 SBC) would not go away as the Red Wolves went on a 13-3 run over the next three minutes to cut the lead to 10 at 68-58 with 4:31 to go.

The Chants answered with back-to-back threes from Wilson and a Shaw field goal to push the lead back out to 18 (76-58) and put the game out of reach with a little over two minutes left in the game.

ASU came into the game undefeated in conference action and sporting wins over Georgetown and Chattanooga. The Chants defense was stingy for 40 minutes and held the Red Wolves to only 37 percent shooting after entering the action shooting a league-leading 48 percent from the field.

Jahmiah Simmons led a trio of Red Wolves in scoring with 14 points, while Rashad Lindsey and Deven Simms had 10 each.

The Chanticleers out rebounded the visitors 40-36 with Demario Bell have a career, team and game-high 15 rebounds.

CCU carried a 33-26 lead into the locker room at halftime lead by Shaw’s nine points and Wilson’s eight. Beck had 10 rebounds on the opening 20 minutes.

The Chants defense held ASU to 33 percent shooting with Lindsey scoring seven to lead the visitors. ASU trailed by 13-2 early, before countering with a period in which they hit seven of nine field goals to get as close as three (26-23).

The Chanticleers will continue the current three-game home stand when they host Little Rock Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the American Sports Network (ASN).