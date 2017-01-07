Najdawi, Allende Fuel The Citadel's 79-74 Win Over VMI

Led by big performances from Zane Najdawi and Leandro Allende, The Citadel men’s basketball team topped rival VMI 79-74 inside McAlister Field House on Saturday afternoon. Neither team led by more than six points in a contest that featured 14 ties and 13 lead changes.

Both teams scored on their first possession of the game but Najdawi gave the Bulldogs (9-9, 2-3 SoCon) an early 4-2 lead after making a tough bucket the second time down the court. The Citadel pushed its lead to four points about halfway through the first half after Najdawi made a layup while getting fouled and then completed the three-point play at the foul line.

After a layup by Najdawi gave the Bulldogs a four-point lead, VMI (3-11, 0-3 SoCon) went on a 5-0 run to take a 25-24 advantage with 4:45 left in the first frame. Both teams combined to hit four straight three-pointers after that but Allende gave the ‘Dogs a 32-30 edge after making a tough basket in traffic. The freshman scored eight straight points during a one-minute span.

Frankie Johnson scored his first points of the game with 1:38 remaining in the first half, draining a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 35-33 lead. The Keydets responded by making two free throws and had a chance to take the lead with two more but missed both of the freebies. That allowed Kaelon Harris to grab a rebound and make a layup on the Bulldogs’ next possession, giving them a two-point lead with 30 seconds remaining. The Keydets hit a shot at the buzzer after saving the ball from going out of bounds twice in the possession, tying the game at 37-37 heading into the halftime break. Allende finished with 12 points and Najdawi chipped in 11 in a first half that had 10 ties and nine lead changes.

VMI came out firing in the second half, attempting 37 shots compared to The Citadel’s 28, and with 14:35 remaining took the lead that they would hold on to until Warren Sledge hit a three-pointer to make 61-60 Bulldogs with 8:50 remaining. The Citadel did not trail again in the game.

After retaking the lead the ‘Dogs went on a crucial 11-4 run from 8:50-5:38, helping them push their lead to 69-64 and fend off the Keydets’ rally. VMI hit two treys in the final 5:38 of the game that helped them stay within striking distance.

Matt Frierson hit a huge bucket for the Bulldogs at the 1:51 mark. After a block by Najdawi, Johnson grabbed the ball and found Frierson in the corner. Frierson promptly drilled the trey to give The Citadel a five-point lead. VMI answered with a three on its own the next possession but then fouled Allende on a putback attempt. The Caguas, Puerto Rico, native hit the first free throw and VMI grabbed the rebound and sprinted down the floor with 15 seconds remaining. The Keydets never got to set up a last play though as Johnson picked QJ Peterson’s pocket and got fouled. Johnson hit the two ensuing free throws to clinch the Southern Conference win.

Najdawi’s 25 points led all scorers as the sophomore finished nine-of-14 from the floor and grabbed seven boards. He now has eight 20-point games this season. Allende poured in a career-best 21 points on eight-of-12 shooting and Frierson chipped in 11 as the duo combined to hit six three-pointers. The ‘Dogs shot 45.3 percent from the field and led for 22:16 in the contest.

The Bulldogs now hit the road for a midweek game at Chattanooga. Tip from McKenzie Arena is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 with live stats available at CitadelSports.com.