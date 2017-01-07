Cougars Off To Perfect 4-0 CAA Start With 77-71 Win Over Hofstra

Joe Chealey scored a career-high 31 points to lead College of Charleston to an unbeaten 4-0 start in Colonial Athletic Association play with a 77-71 win over Hofstra on Saturday night at TD Arena.



The Cougars (13-4, 4-0 CAA) shot a season-high 51.9 percent from the field (27-of-52) and season-best 9-of-15 from beyond the arc (60%) including five three-pointers from Chealey.



It marked the program's first 4-0 start in conference play since the 2010-11 season as members of the Southern Conference. CofC has won five straight and also tied its second-highest scoring output of the season (77 points) against Hofstra, who advanced to last year's CAA championship game.



Chealey recorded 18 of his points in the first half as CofC led 41-34 at halftime. Teammate and fellow Orlando native Grant Riller, who added 17, joined him in double figures.



Charleston has now won 10 of its last 11 games under third-year head coach Earl Grant.



The Pride (9-8, 1-3 CAA) had three players in double figures with 21 from Eli Pemberton, 20 from Justin Wright-Foreman and 13 from Ty Greer.



After playing four games in seven days, CofC will take a short break before traveling to James Madison for a Thursday, Jan. 12 conference matchup at 7 p.m. (ET) in Harrisonburg, Va.



POSTGAME NOTES

With the win, College of Charleston has now won the last two out of three games in the all-time series with Hofstra. The Cougars are now within one-game of the Pride, 4-3, in the series.

Joe Chealey recorded a career-and season-high 31 points including a season-best 18 first-half points. It marked his 13th game this season in double figures and he is now a season-best seven-game double-digit scoring streak. It also marked his second career 30-point outing next to his previous career-high of 30 in overtime at Charlotte on Dec. 16, 2014.

Grant Riller turned in 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field against Hofstra. It marked his seventh career double-figure scoring game.

The Cougars scored a season-high 41 first-half points and previously scored 40 first-half points at Western Carolina on Dec. 22. For the game, they tied their second-highest scoring output of the season (77) at WCU.

CofC shot a season-high 51.9 percent from the field (27-of-52) and season-best 60.0 percent from beyond the arc (9-of-15).

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the play of Joe Chealey …

"He was phenomenal. He played really well and shot a great percentage. It has to be one of the best individual performances I've ever seen – with the exception of two-or-three performances – in the last 16 years from different players. He stuck to the game plan and the shots were presenting themselves. We didn't have to force a lot. We kept it really simple with a short preparation time. I am so happy for him, because he deserves it. He missed last year, didn't have a chance to play and had to watch us win some great games and lose some tough ones. For him to bounce back and have this kind of success is well deserved."



On the team's 4-0 start …

"We traveled a lot during the break. We've been to Delaware and Greensboro (Elon). Playing four games in seven days, it takes a lot of endurance. I give the players and coaching staff all of the credit for spending that amount of time for game prep, our players finding a way to bounce back after coming off the road and playing all of those minutes. They stuck together and were a true team. We are 4-0, but we will take tomorrow off and get back in the gym and work at it and make sure we continue to improve."



On defending Hofstra …

"They (Hofstra) have really good players. The team played in the championship game last year and a lot of those guys are back. We knew they were a good team and were well coached. They had a lot of offensive firepower. We had a few miscues where we gave up some layups. But, they made a lot of contested shots. The way we judge our defense, 'did we contest and did we try to rebound?' In the first half, they had nine offensive rebounds, and in the second half, we only gave up four. I thought we contested most of their shots and we defended well."



College of Charleston Redshirt Junior Guard Joe Chealey

On his 31-point game …

"I felt good (from the opening tip). Honestly, I have to give a lot of the credit to my teammates. We just try to play good basketball. Tonight, it was one of those nights where the shots find you. Give credit to them for making the right plays all night."