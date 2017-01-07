Stingrays win sixth straight

The South Carolina Stingrays (19-11-1-1) never trailed but had to use a shootout to knock off the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-13-2-1) 3-2 on Saturday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.



Forwards Derek DeBlois and Tim McGauley each scored for the Stingrays in the victory, while goaltender Parker Milner made 24 saves to earn his sixth straight win. The win was also the sixth consecutive for South Carolina, the longest active streak in the ECHL and their fifth straight victory over Greenville.



DeBlois made it 1-0 after the Stingrays stole the puck away from Greenville goaltender Jeff Malcolm in the corner of the zone. Joe Devin centered the puck to DeBlois, who was open in the slot and didn’t miss the open net. Forward Kelly Zajac was credited with the second assist on the goal.



It was the 10th goal of the season for DeBlois, who hit double-digits in his 12th game of the season. Zajac now has points in five straight games and is up to 39 on the season in the team’s first 32 games.



The Swamp Rabbits tied the game at 1-1 just 2:17 into the third period on a goal by Paul Zanette off a rebound in front of the net. The goal was the first tally allowed by Milner since the first period of Tuesday night’s game against Tulsa, a span of 151:44 without giving up a goal.



At 10:57 of the third McGauley helped the Rays re-take the lead with his first professional goal, deflecting a shot by defenseman Alex Brooks past Malcolm to make it 2-1. Forward Domenic Monardo also assisted on the goal, recording his fifth helper of the season.



But Greenville got even once more on a goal by Trevor Gerling at 12:50 of the third. The late tally forced overtime, and eventually a shootout.



South Carolina’s Olivier Archambault was the only shooter able to convert in the shootout, giving the Stingrays the victory as Miner made saves on all three chances for the Swamp Rabbits.



The Stingrays continue on to Atlanta and will face-off with the Gladiators at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. South Carolina returns home to take on Greenville Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m.