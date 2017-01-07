New Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen crowned

The town of Summerville has new queens.

Miss Summerville pageant organizers say Addie Ledbetter, senior at Converse College, won the title of Miss Summerville Saturday. Summerville High School student Lizzie Naval is the new Miss Summerville Teen.

The Miss and Teen South Carolina pageants are preliminary to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageants.

The pageant was open to ladies who live in the Summerville-area and are between the ages of 13 and 24.

Ann McGill of Live 5 News served on the judge's panel.

