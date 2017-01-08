CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH: Coaches hold final pregame press conference

With just one more day before they meet for the National Championship, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Alabama's Nick Saban held their final pregame press conference at the Tampa Convention Center on Sunday morning.

"I told him (Saban) back in March we'd see each other in Tampa again" Swinney said. "kind of neat to be here, but what a phenomenal job they've done. Really proud of our team to have the opportunity to get back here and it's been a fun journey."

"I know both teams have worked very hard all year and certainly very deserving to have the opportunity to play in this game and we certainly look forward to it." Saban said.

For Swinney, just like it was last year, this will be an emotional match-up. The Clemson head coach played at Alabama when he was in college and still has a lot of love for the Crimson Tide.

"I always tell everybody, I was a crawl-on. I was one notch below a walk-on." Swinney joked. "But to get to go out that Spring and be a part of the Crimson Tide was unbelievable for me. It was an incredible journey for me to be a national champion my senior year and to be a part of an incredible senior class."

"Dabo has done a great job managing the situation that he's in, in a very competitive program that he's done a great job in" Saban added. "But he has also been very supportive of his teammates that he played with at the University of Alabama. I really appreciate the way he has managed his loyalty to his alma mater, but done a great job at Clemson at the same time."

With this being the final media obligation before the game, the teams can now fully focus on playing for a championship. But Swinney is telling his team to enjoy every aspect of this time.

"I think it's important that you breath a little bit and that you enjoy it. Don't let the pressure of the moment and the situation cause you to lose any pleasure. I just try to enjoy all of it. I'm thankful to have the opportunity to have a team that is talented and been incredibly committed and has worked really hard to be in this position.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium will be a little after 8pm on Monday night.