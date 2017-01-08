Driver strikes Charleston Co. deputy's car, leads deputies in Summerville chase

The suspect's car speeding through traffic in Summerville. (Picture provided)

A driver struck a deputy's car then led authorities on a chase in Summerville Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the incident started when a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Sunoco gas station on Highway 78 in Ladson.

CCSO officials say while the deputy was out of his car, the suspect placed his car in reverse and swiped the deputy's cruiser causing minor damage.

"A chase ensued, however, our deputies lost sight of the suspect's vehicle so the chase was called off and the information was BOLO to other agencies," CCSO officials said.

A short while later, authorities say deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

"The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle at Bacon Bridge Rd and HWY 165, and the suspect fled on foot," CCSO officials said.

According to CCSO officials, K-9 units and air support were called into the area to search for the suspect.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office were spotted in the area of Trolley and Bacons Bridge roads.

In addition the Charleston County Sheriff's Office requested the Highway Patrol to investigate the accident.

DCSO officials announced Sunday night that the search for the suspect had been suspended.

Earlier in the day, witnesses reported that the suspect crashed into several cars, then jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the Saw Mill Branch area.

Deputies were seen in that neighborhood afternoon searching for the suspect.

A motorist also captured video of the suspect's car during the chase earlier in the day.

In the video, you can see the suspect speed through traffic with a deputy's patrol car not far behind.

