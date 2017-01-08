Chadwell leaves CSU for Coastal Carolina; Mark Tucker named CSU head coach

Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell is leaving the school to become the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina the school announced on Thursday night. The Bucs then wasted no time in naming his replacement as CSU's quarterbacks coach Mark Tucker has been named the 4th head coach in school history.

Footballscoop.com was the first to report the news that Chadwell was leaving Charleston Southern.

Chadwell will be replacing Dave Patenaude who left the Chanticleers to take the OC job at Temple last month. He'll be officially introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I could not be more proud to have Jamey Chadwell join the Coastal Carolina program,” head coach Joe Moglia said in a statement. “He has not only been an intense competitor of ours, but has had outstanding success and has always put his players and his school first. Jamey will be a great fit with our mission and is committed to all the things this program stands for. He epitomizes “BAM” – Be A Man, which is the standard upon which we build our entire program.”

His four seasons at Charleston Southern have been, by far, the most successful in school history. Chadwell has lead the team to 35 wins, 2 Big South championships and 2 trips to the FCS Playoffs. He's also been named Big South Coach of the Year three times.

"Jamey Chadwell has done an outstanding job in leading our program to great success and we thank him and wish him well," CSU AD Hank Small said in a statement. "He has assembled a very good staff for us to draw from in the hopes of continuing our championship play."

Tucker, a Charleston native, will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"Mark Tucker has great experience and success as a football coach and has proven to be an outstanding recruiter," Small said of Tucker. "It is clear that he has impacted the lives of those around him and we look forward to his leadership of our players and our quality staff."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity," Tucker said. "I'm looking forward to leading these young men that we, as a staff, have a long-standing relationship with. We've built this team based on all the right things and feeling we're doing it the right way. We don't just talk about family, but we live it out here. I'm really excited to lead these young men and we're ready to get back to work."

Tucker was Chadwell's coach at East Tennessee State and also spent six seasons as an assistant coach at The Citadel.