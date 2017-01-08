Authorities: Lowcountry woman hospitalized after car strikes deer

Emergency officials say a 50-year-old Hollywood woman was hospitalized after a car struck deer.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say it happened near the 7000 block of Green Pond Highway just north of Ritter on Friday night.

Witnesses say a vehicle was traveling southbound when it encountered several deer in the roadway.

A CCFR report states the car broke hard, but possibly struck two deer and was then struck in the rear by another southbound vehicle.

According to emergency officials, the impact sent the Nissan Altima in the woods where it struck an embankment and was wedged between several trees trapping the driver.

"Two other occupants in the vehicle were not injured," CCFR officials said.

Authorities say the second vehicle also entered the ditch, but the driver was not injured.

"Colleton County Firefighter-Paramedics crawled into the wrecked car and began treating the woman," a report states."They remained with her during the 25 minute extrication. Other crewmembers used Holmatro Rescue tools to extricate the driver."

Authorities say the woman was transported to Colleton Medical Center, then transferred to the trauma center at Trident Medical.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

