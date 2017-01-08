Tips to save on your energy bill during the winter

In South Carolina there can be unpredictable weather.

One day of the week it can feel like summer and by the end of the week it's freezing.

When you try to change between heating and cooling your home it can make your bill go up, but there's something you can do to save money.

Kendall Grant is all about conserving especially when it comes to his energy bill.

"I'm always trying to save," Grant said.

As an electrical engineer, he knows what it takes to keep his bills low. He keeps the heat on when he needs it, but turns it off when he can do without.

"I've seen as much as a $25 difference in having my heat on constantly versus just leaving it off," Grant said. "So that's $25 in your pocket that's gas money."

There's some alternate adjustments you can make that can also save you money and energy.

Don't constantly change your thermostat because the starting and stopping wastes energy. You can also change your thermostat to reflect cooler temperatures in the winter and higher in the summer. This works best if you'll be away from your home for several hours. When you get home you can change it to a comfortable setting.

"I like saving money and I like living comfortably, you have to have a good balance," he said. "It's a good thing to consider just trying to regulate what you're doing with your power and with your electricity."

Grant also encourages people to limit the amount of times they turn lights on and off because it uses more energy. He recommends using natural light to also help cut costs.

SCE&G is also offering cold weather energy efficiency tips they've posted on their website. (Source: https://www.sceg.com/about-us/newsroom/2016/12/09/sce-g-offers-tips-to-help-customers-prepare-for-colder-winter-weather)



Set the thermostat at 68°F or lower during colder months. Each degree above 68° can significantly increase heating costs.

Be aware that if you have a heat pump, you should only move the temperature up 1 to 2 degrees at a time until you reach the desired temperature setting. This helps avoid activating the auxiliary heat mode (heat strips) unnecessarily.

Caulk around windows and replace old weather stripping around doors to keep the cold air out.

Consider installing a programmable thermostat that automatically lowers the temperature even further than 68° overnight or while no one is at home.

Check air filters. Dirty air filters increase your energy usage and can also damage your heating system. Be sure to use filters approved for your specific system.

Open curtains on your south-facing windows during sunny days to allow sunlight to naturally heat your home. Close them at night to reduce any chill or drafts.

