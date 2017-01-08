Stingrays win in Atlanta, 2-1 for 7th straight win

The South Carolina Stingrays (20-11-1-1) won their seventh consecutive game 2-1 over the Atlanta Gladiators (14-16-4-1) behind goals from Domenic Monardo and Olivier Archambault on Sunday afternoon at the Infinite Energy Center.



Goaltender Jordan Ruby made his first start in net for the Rays and earned the victory, making 18 saves the contest. South Carolina controlled most of the game, outshooting the Gladiators 32-19, but only found the back of the net twice on Atlanta netminder Matt Ginn.



Monardo struck first at 9:28 of the opening period on the power play for his second goal of the year off a pass by Archambault. Rookie Tim McGauley earned the second assist on the strike, which put the Stingrays ahead 1-0.



South Carolina increased its lead to 2-0 when Archambault found the back of the net with a shot from in between the circles for his sixth tally of the season. Captain Joe Devin and defenseman Alex Brooks factored into the scoring with the assists on the goal.



The Gladiators got back in the game with a goal at 13:57 of the third period by Trevor Mingoia to bring themselves closer at 2-1.



But the Stingrays fended off any late chances Atlanta was able to muster until the clock hit zero and defeated the Gladiators for the third time in three tries at the Infinite Energy Center this season.



South Carolina was 1-for-2 on the man-advantage in the game, while Atlanta finished the contest 0-for-3 on the power play.



The Stingrays continue on to Florida to begin a three-game series with the Everblades Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. South Carolina returns home to take on Greenville Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m.