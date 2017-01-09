Para-commandos prepare for big jump to deliver flags to Clemson-Alabama game

Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible after a dog was lit on fire and killed in Awendaw.More >>
Officers have been called to investigate a reported shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Charleston County deputies are also investigating a single-car crash on Wadmalaw Island.More >>
The Medical University of South Carolina will host its ninth annual Earth Day celebration at the Horseshoe Wednesday.More >>
Malfunctioning railroad crossing arms caused traffic delays in North Charleston Tuesday night.More >>
