Steve Spurrier, Danny Ford elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier and former Clemson head coach Danny Ford were each elected to the College Football Hall of Fame it was announced Monday morning.

Spurrier is the winningest head coach in South Carolina history as well as being the winningest head coach in Florida history. He's 2nd all-time in wins in the SEC and won a national championship with the Gators in 1996. In his 10+ years with the Gamecocks, Spurrier won 86 games, led the team to 9 bowl appearances and won an SEC East title in 2010.

Ford led Clemson to their only national championship going 12-0 in 1981. He won 5 ACC Championships and was twice named the conference coach of the year. Ford won 96 games in his time with the Tigers and his .760 winning percentage is the best in school history for a coach with at least five years experience.

Former Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning and former San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk are also among the 13 person class.