Police searching for domestic violence suspect

Charleston police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted for a first-offense domestic violence charge.

Tyrone Christopher King assaulted a woman on Dec. 30 in her apartment, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

King frequents the Bridgeview complex, police say.

He stands 5'10", weighs 155 pounds, has a shaved head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston police detective.

