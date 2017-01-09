Police: Teen charged after robbing victim he met on classifieds app

North Charleston Police have arrested a 15-year-old after a robbery Saturday.

The teen is being charged with multiple breaking and entering incidents in the area of Glenn Terrace and North Pointe subdivisions, according to North Charleston Police spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

Officers responded to a call from Olivia Street and Trudy Street.

The victim said he arranged to meet with the suspect through the LetGo app to purchase a cell phone, Pryor said.

The victim told police he met with the suspect on Albert Street where he was approached by two males, one possessing a handgun. They demanded a gun and approximately $400 from the victim and then fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the incident report.

Pryor said officers made contact with the suspect at the address provided by the victim.

After being taken into custody, the teen showed officers the location of the stolen gun he had in possession while robbing the victim and the location of the stolen gun and cash that was taken during the robbery, Pryor said.

The teen was transported to police headquarters for questioning and is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

