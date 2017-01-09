Police: Teen charged after robbing victim he met on classifieds app

A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The Medical University of South Carolina hosted its ninth annual Earth Day celebration at the Horseshoe Wednesday.More >>
North Charleston officials are urging motorists to avoid the Ashley Phosphate area if possible Wednesday afternoon.More >>
City of Charleston engineers believe pre-existing damage from a historic earthquake may have contributed to a downtown restaurant closing abruptly this week.More >>
Newly-released documents from the federal trial of the man convicted in the Charleston church shooting state he told his attorney he would kill him if he was ever released from prison.More >>
