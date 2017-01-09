Police: Teen charged after robbing victim he met on classifieds app

A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
North Charleston officials are urging motorists to avoid the Ashley Phosphate area if possible Wednesday afternoon.More >>
North Charleston officials are urging motorists to avoid the Ashley Phosphate area if possible Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Officers have been called to investigate a reported shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Officers have been called to investigate a reported shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Four men were arrested Tuesday night for selling heroin and cocaine at a Mt. Pleasant apartment complex.More >>
Four men were arrested Tuesday night for selling heroin and cocaine at a Mt. Pleasant apartment complex.More >>
A three-week-old "gangland-style" murder outside a Two Notch Road nightclub netted five arrests, nine weapons, $60,000 in cash, and 12 pounds of marijuana following a coast-to-coast investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A three-week-old "gangland-style" murder outside a Two Notch Road nightclub netted five arrests, nine weapons, $60,000 in cash, and 12 pounds of marijuana following a coast-to-coast investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>