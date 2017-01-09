Gamecocks add four freshman including Wando's Smith

The Gamecock football program has announced that four true freshmen have enrolled as mid-year signees and began classes today at the University of South Carolina. They will participate in winter workouts and will go through the 15 spring practice dates with the returning players, beginning February 25.





SUMMIE CARLAY

Offensive Lineman

6-5, 275

Laurens, S.C. (Laurens)



Earned a spot on the All-Region2-5A team while playing for head coach Chris Liner at Laurens (S.C.) District 55 High School… the Raiders went 7-6 and reached the second round of the playoffs in his senior season of 2016… played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following his senior season… formerly played tight end but moved to offensive tackle as a junior… Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect and the ninth-best player in the Palmetto State… rated a three-star prospect, the 10th-best player in the state and the 65th-best offensive tackle in the country by 247Sports… ESPN ranks him as a three-star prospect, the 13th-best player in the Palmetto State and the 59th-best player at his position in the country… Scout rates him as a three-star prospect and No. 95 in the nation among offensive tackles.





JAYLIN DICKERSON

Defensive Back

6-1, 180

Southern Pines, N.C. (Pinecrest)



Helped the Pinecrest Patriots to a 10-3 record in his senior season of 2016… the team reached the second round of the 4AA playoffs in North Carolina… coached by Chris Metzger… played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following his senior season… a three-year starter… made 58 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore, then earned first-team All-Southeastern 4-A Conference honors and All-Cape Fear region honors as a junior when he had 64 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions… rated a three-star prospect, then 27th-best player in the state and the 55th-best safety in the country by Rivals… rated a three-star prospect, the 37h-best player in North Carolina and the 93rd-best safety in the nation by 247Sports… ESPN rates him as a three-star prospect, the 12th-best player in the state and the No. 42 “athlete” in the country… Scout lists him as a three-star prospect and No. 122 among safeties in the country.





ORTRE SMITH

Wide Receiver

6-4, 210

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (Wando)



Caught 37 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns at wide receiver while totaling 29 tackles and an interception as the starting safety at Wando High School before missing the remainder of the 2016 season with an ankle injury, which required surgery… played for coach Jimmy Noonan… the Warriors posted an 8-4 record in his senior season… Named the Back of the Year by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association… was a finalist for the Mr. Football Award… traveled to the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio but did not participate due to the injury… logged 84 catches for 1,364 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior and 28 receptions for 441 yards and four scores as a sophomore… Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect, the top player in the Palmetto State, the 14th-best wide receiver in the country and No. 91 overall… rated by 247Sports as a four-star prospect, the top player in the Palmetto State, the 15th-best wide receiver in the country and No. 86 overall… ESPN rates him as the second-best player in the state, the 34th-best wide receiver in the nation and No. 233 on the ESPN300 list… Scout considered him a four-star prospect, the 28th-best wide receiver in the country and No. 200 overall… mother, Tashia Greene, played volleyball at Clemson from 1989-90.





M.J. WEBB

Defensive Lineman

6-3, 275

Rutledge, Ga. (Morgan County)



Graduated from Morgan County (Madison, Ga.) High School in December 2016… joined the Gamecocks in time to go through bowl practices in Columbia… named the Georgia 3A Region 8 Player of the Year in 2016… helped the Bulldogs and head coach Bill Malone post an 8-3 record in his senior season… recorded 77 tackles including a dozen tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks as a junior in 2015… considered a four-star prospect, the 21st-best player in the state, the 11th-best defensive tackle in the country and No. 196 overall by Rivals… rated a four-star prospect, the 26th-best player in the state of Georgia, the 13th-best strongside defensive end in the country and No. 295 nationally overall by 247Sports… ESPN considers him a four-star prospect, the 29th-best player in the state of Georgia, the 16th-best defensive tackle in the country and No. 220 on the ESPN300 list… Scout rates him as a three-star prospect and No. 53 among the nation’s defensive tackles… interested in studying criminal justice.