TAKE A STAND: Joe Biden

Vice President Joe Biden went full “Uncle Joe” mode when swearing in new and re-elected U.S. Senators.

In addition to kissing the babies and making jokes, Biden said something that caught our attention.

After swearing in re-elected South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the Vice President told him, quote, “when I die, I want to be re-born in Charleston”. His affection for the Lowcountry should come as no surprise.

For years, the Vice President has vacationed on Kiawah Island. While his plans after leaving office in a few weeks has been debated, no doubt the Vice President will be coming back to visit.

