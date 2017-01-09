Quantcast

TAKE A STAND: Joe Biden - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

TAKE A STAND: Joe Biden

By Dan Cates, Vice President and General Manager
Connect
Vice President Joe Biden. (Source: WCSC) Vice President Joe Biden. (Source: WCSC)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Vice President Joe Biden went full “Uncle Joe” mode when swearing in new and re-elected U.S. Senators. 

In addition to kissing the babies and making jokes, Biden said something that caught our attention. 

After swearing in re-elected South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the Vice President told him, quote, “when I die, I want to be re-born in Charleston”.  His affection for the Lowcountry should come as no surprise. 

For years, the Vice President has vacationed on Kiawah Island. While his plans after leaving office in a few weeks has been debated, no doubt the Vice President will be coming back to visit.   

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly