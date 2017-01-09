Man charged in drunk driving accident that injured 2 in Mt. Pleasant

Investigators have charged a 20-year-old man with a drunk driving accident that injured two people in Mount Pleasant.

Robert Leland has been charged with two counts of felony DUI.

Leland's charges stems from an incident on Saturday at 8:04 p.m. when Mt. Pleasant police officers responded to Highway 17 and Mathis Ferry Road in reference to a collision.

According to police, Leland was driving an SUV on Highway 17 when he disregarded a red light.

Authorities say Leland struck a 4 door Mercedes which was turning left onto Highway 17 from Mathis Ferry Road.

A report states Leland was found to be under the influence.

"The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries," MPPD officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

