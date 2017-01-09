Report: Student arrested after found with gun at Goose Creek High School

A student at Goose Creek High School was arrested after he was reportedly found with a gun at the school on Monday.

Parents reported receiving an email Monday night from Goose Creek high principal Jimmy Huskey who said that a student was found in possession of a firearm.

According to an email sent to parents, the student was taken into custody and charged.

An incident report states the school resource officer was called by an assistant principal and told the student was reported to have had a handgun. The officer took the student to the principal's office and was asked if he had anything on him he shouldn't have, the report states. The student said he did not, but when asked to empty his pockets, he produced $30 in cash, a white cell phone and two .32 caliber bullets, deputies say.

The officer then conducted a search of the student and found a handgun in the pocket of the shorts he had on under his pants, the report states.

The gun was secured and the student was escorted to the school resource officer's office and then transported to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Berkeley County School District officials say GCHS administration and the school resource officer took immediate action after they learned about the weapon.

"With safety and security as our highest priority, we take all reports that pertain to the safety and security of our school seriously," BCSO officials said in a statement."We appreciate the cooperation and support of students who are helping to keep our school safe."

