Bucs finish season ranked No. 14/15 nationally

CHARLESTON, SC -

Charleston Southern is ranked in both major national polls once again. CSU finished No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the STATS FCS Top 25, marking the second straight year and third time in four years it has concluded the season among the nation’s elite.

CSU captured its second consecutive Big South Conference championship and FCS playoff berth in 2016. The Bucs beat three ranked teams in the process, including convincing victories over Liberty and Kennesaw State to clinch the league crown. CSU landed a league-high 11 players on the All-Big South teams, headlined by the Defensive (Anthony Ellis) and Special Teams (Darius Hammond) Players of the Year.

CSU was ranked in the top-ten of at least one of the two polls for nine weeks this year. The program has now been ranked in the top 25 for 22 weeks in a row dating back to 2015.

The complete polls are below.

FCS Coaches Poll (Jan. 9, 2017)

Rank    School                         Pts.      Record            Prev.

1          James Madison            650      14-1     5

2          Youngstown State      607      12-4     12

3          North Dakota State     599      12-2     3

4          Eastern Washington    574      12-2     4

5          Sam Houston State     519      12-1     1

6          Jacksonville State        494      10-2     2

7          South Dakota State     450      9-4       7

8          Richmond                   444      10-4     13

9          The Citadel                 404      10-2     6

10        Chattanooga                388      9-4       9

11        Wofford                      374      10-4     19

12        North Dakota              373      9-3       8

13        Villanova                     355      9-4       12

14        Charleston Southern 292      7-4       10

15        Grambling State          286      12-1     14

16        Central Arkansas         281      10-3     16

17        New Hampshire          217      8-5       21

18        Lehigh                         206      9-3       15

19        North Carolina Central176     9-3       18

20        North Carolina A&T   169      9-3       17

21t       Cal Poly                      121      7-5       20

21t       San Diego                   121      10-2     25

23        Samford                      104      7-5       24

24        Weber State                73        7-5       23

25        Montana                      33        6-5       22

Others receiving votes: Illinois State (25), St. Francis (Pa.) (21), Princeton (20), South Dakota (19), Albay (15), Southeastern Louisiana (14), Kennesaw State (9), Southern Utah (7), Fordham (4), Penn (4) and UT-Martin (2).

STATS FCS Top 25 (Jan. 9, 2017)

Rank    School                         Pts.      Record            Prev.

1          James Madison (154)  3850    14-1     5

2          Youngstown State      3631    12-4     13

3          North Dakota State     3492    12-2     4

4          Eastern Washington    3428    12-2     3

5          Sam Houston State     3067    12-1     1

6          South Dakota State     2944    9-4       7

7          Jacksonville State        2776    10-2     2

8          Richmond                   2666    10-4     12

9          Wofford                      2532    10-4     19

10        Citadel                        2386    10-2     6

11        Villanova                     2225    9-4       9

12        North Dakota              2133    9-3       8

13        Chattanooga                2091    9-4       11

14        Central Arkansas         1798    10-3     14

15        Charleston Southern 1605    7-4       10

16        Grambling State          1496    11-1     16

17        New Hampshire          1323    8-5       22

18        Coastal Carolina          1164    10-2     15

19        San Diego                   956      10-2     24

20        North Carolina A&T   915      9-3       17

21        Lehigh                         776      9-3       18

22        North Carolina Central716     9-3       20

23        Samford                      624      7-5       23

24        Cal Poly                      538      7-5       21

25        Weber State                284      7-5       25

Others receiving votes: Illinois State (167) , Saint Francis U (116) , Princeton (83) , Albany (65) , UT Martin (31) , Montana (30) , Penn (22) , Western Illinois (19) , Fordham (17) , Maine (17) , Southeastern Louisiana (17) , UNI (8) , Kennesaw State (8) , Duquesne (6) , Southern University (6) , Northern Arizona (5) , Tennessee State (5) , Southern Utah (4) , Stony Brook (4) , Dayton (2) , McNeese (2)

