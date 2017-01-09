Bucs finish season ranked No. 14/15 nationally

Charleston Southern is ranked in both major national polls once again. CSU finished No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll and No. 15 in the STATS FCS Top 25, marking the second straight year and third time in four years it has concluded the season among the nation’s elite.

CSU captured its second consecutive Big South Conference championship and FCS playoff berth in 2016. The Bucs beat three ranked teams in the process, including convincing victories over Liberty and Kennesaw State to clinch the league crown. CSU landed a league-high 11 players on the All-Big South teams, headlined by the Defensive (Anthony Ellis) and Special Teams (Darius Hammond) Players of the Year.

CSU was ranked in the top-ten of at least one of the two polls for nine weeks this year. The program has now been ranked in the top 25 for 22 weeks in a row dating back to 2015.

The complete polls are below.

FCS Coaches Poll (Jan. 9, 2017)

Rank School Pts. Record Prev.

1 James Madison 650 14-1 5

2 Youngstown State 607 12-4 12

3 North Dakota State 599 12-2 3

4 Eastern Washington 574 12-2 4

5 Sam Houston State 519 12-1 1

6 Jacksonville State 494 10-2 2

7 South Dakota State 450 9-4 7

8 Richmond 444 10-4 13

9 The Citadel 404 10-2 6

10 Chattanooga 388 9-4 9

11 Wofford 374 10-4 19

12 North Dakota 373 9-3 8

13 Villanova 355 9-4 12

14 Charleston Southern 292 7-4 10

15 Grambling State 286 12-1 14

16 Central Arkansas 281 10-3 16

17 New Hampshire 217 8-5 21

18 Lehigh 206 9-3 15

19 North Carolina Central176 9-3 18

20 North Carolina A&T 169 9-3 17

21t Cal Poly 121 7-5 20

21t San Diego 121 10-2 25

23 Samford 104 7-5 24

24 Weber State 73 7-5 23

25 Montana 33 6-5 22

Others receiving votes: Illinois State (25), St. Francis (Pa.) (21), Princeton (20), South Dakota (19), Albay (15), Southeastern Louisiana (14), Kennesaw State (9), Southern Utah (7), Fordham (4), Penn (4) and UT-Martin (2).

STATS FCS Top 25 (Jan. 9, 2017)

Rank School Pts. Record Prev.

1 James Madison (154) 3850 14-1 5

2 Youngstown State 3631 12-4 13

3 North Dakota State 3492 12-2 4

4 Eastern Washington 3428 12-2 3

5 Sam Houston State 3067 12-1 1

6 South Dakota State 2944 9-4 7

7 Jacksonville State 2776 10-2 2

8 Richmond 2666 10-4 12

9 Wofford 2532 10-4 19

10 Citadel 2386 10-2 6

11 Villanova 2225 9-4 9

12 North Dakota 2133 9-3 8

13 Chattanooga 2091 9-4 11

14 Central Arkansas 1798 10-3 14

15 Charleston Southern 1605 7-4 10

16 Grambling State 1496 11-1 16

17 New Hampshire 1323 8-5 22

18 Coastal Carolina 1164 10-2 15

19 San Diego 956 10-2 24

20 North Carolina A&T 915 9-3 17

21 Lehigh 776 9-3 18

22 North Carolina Central716 9-3 20

23 Samford 624 7-5 23

24 Cal Poly 538 7-5 21

25 Weber State 284 7-5 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois State (167) , Saint Francis U (116) , Princeton (83) , Albany (65) , UT Martin (31) , Montana (30) , Penn (22) , Western Illinois (19) , Fordham (17) , Maine (17) , Southeastern Louisiana (17) , UNI (8) , Kennesaw State (8) , Duquesne (6) , Southern University (6) , Northern Arizona (5) , Tennessee State (5) , Southern Utah (4) , Stony Brook (4) , Dayton (2) , McNeese (2)