The Citadel Ranked In Top 10 In Both Final Polls

The Citadel football team has finished the 2016 season ranked in the top 10 of both major FCS polls, it was announced Monday.

The Bulldogs are ranked 9th in the Coaches poll and 10th in the STATS poll. This is the team’s highest final poll ranking since 1992 when the Bulldogs tied for 1st in the final regular season poll and is the third time The Citadel has finished inside the top 10, joining the 1988 squad’s 9th-place position in the final regular season poll. The Citadel, which finished the 2015 season ranked 13th by STATS and 15th by the coaches, is ranked in the final poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1990-92 when the team was ranked 15th, tied for 20th and tied for 1st, respectively.

The Citadel completed a 10-2 campaign in the first season under head coach Brent Thompson, who broke the program’s 100-year-old record for wins by a first-year head coach. The Bulldogs earned their second straight Southern Conference championship and tied the record for most SoCon wins in a season by completing only the seventh 8-0 conference mark in SoCon history. The Citadel broke the program’s single-season program record with six road wins, the most in FCS in 2016, and finished with the second-highest single-season wins total in school history.

The Citadel was awarded the No. 6 seed in the FCS Playoffs, earning a national seed for the first time under the current 24-team format, and hosted a playoff game for the first time since 1992. The Bulldogs made their fifth postseason appearance and advanced to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time while Coach Thompson became the only first-year head coach to lead the Bulldogs to the postseason.

The Citadel ranked first in FCS in rushing for the first time since 1994 and the third time in program history and led the SoCon for the third straight year. The Bulldogs averaged 348.2 yards per game, the second-highest average in program history, and tied the school’s single-season record with five 400-yard rushing performances. The Citadel also ranked first in FCS allowing an average of only 3.3 tackles for loss per game. In addition, the Bulldogs ranked first in the Southern Conference in time of possession, yards per completion, first downs allowed, third-down conversions, third-down defense, yards per rush, passing touchdowns allowed, total touchdowns allowed and punt returns.