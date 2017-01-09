CofC's Chealey named CAA Player of the Week

College of Charleston redshirt junior guard Joe Chealey (Orlando, Fla.) has been honored as Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday.

This is the first career weekly honor for the floor general who led the Cougars to their fifth-straight win and a 4-0 start to CAA play with victories over Delaware (65-56) on Jan. 2, Towson (62-57) on Jan. 5 and Hofstra (77-71) on Jan. 7.

It marked the program’s first 4-0 start to conference play since 2010-11 as members of the Southern Conference. He recorded a career-and season-high 31 points including five three-pointers against the Pride which marked his second career 30-point outing.

He is currently on a season-best seven-game double-digit scoring streak. Chealey also tallied a game-high 22 points versus the Tigers and team-high 19 points at Delaware.

For the week, he averaged a team-leading 24.0 points and 3.3 assists with an impressive 3.33 assist-to-turnover ratio against the Blue Hens, Tigers and Pride combined. Chealey also shot 55 percent from the field (22-of-40), 60 percent from beyond the arc (12-of-20) and 76 percent from the free throw line (16-of-21).

Chealey ranks among the Top 5 scorers in the league (5th, 15.9 ppg) and No. 19 nationally in free throws made (88) and No. 39 in free throws attempted (106).