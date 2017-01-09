Coastal Carolina hangs on to beat Little Rock

Jaylen Shaw kept his hot hand and scored 16 points to lead Coastal Carolina to a 66-63 win over Little Rock, giving the Chanticleers a third consecutive win.

The Chanticleers (8-9, 3-1 SBC) made it closer than it had to be as their struggles from the free throw line almost cost them in the end. CCU finished eight-of-15 at the free throw line, including two misses with three seconds left that would have put the game out of reach.

Demario Beck, who had been struggling in the past few games, came up big on the night with 15 points, and completing his third-double-double of the season with 10 rebounds.

Shivaughn Wiggins, playing in only his second game, came off the bench ahd scored 12 points, including going six-for-six at the free throw line.

The Chanticleers shot 39 percent from the field and hit eight of their 23 three point attempts.

It was a bruising battle under the boards, but CCU grabbed 42 rebounds compared to 40 for the visitors.

Coastal led by as many as 16 points (52-36) after a Wiggin’s layup with 11:31 left in the game. From there Little Rock out-scored CCU 27-14 and had a chance to tie the score at the end of the game, but Maurius Hill’s three-pointer at the horn missed the mark letting the home team Chants escape with a victory.

Deondre Burns scored a game-high 17 points for Little Rock with Marcus Johnson, Jr., coming off the bench to add 15. Lis Shoshi added 10 points.

Little Rock (11-6, 2-2 SBC) finished the game shooting an identical 39 percent from the field and hit seven of their 24 three point attempts, and added six-of-seven from the free throw line.

In a physical and hard fought first half the Chanticleers were able to hit a few shots down the stretch to go into the locker room at halftime with a 38-27 lead.



It was not easy as both team’s defenses made it hard for the offenses. The visitor’s shot 36 percent in the opening half knocking down 11 of its 31 field goals. After cutting CCU’s lead to three (30-27), they did not score over the final 3:11 of the half.

Johnson came off the bench t leads Little Rock with 10 points and Shoshi had seven.

The Chanticleers shot 40 percent from the field, but pulled away in the final 1:41 of the half out-scoring the Trojans 8-0 to open up the lead.

Shaw had nine and Beck added eight. The Chants hit seven of their 15 three point field goals to help open up the lead.

The Chants will conclude the current three-game home stand when they host Appalachian State Saturday, Jan. 14. Opening tip is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.