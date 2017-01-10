Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after SCDOT repairs

The Ben Sawyer Bridge reopened after being closed for about an hour Tuesday morning.

Sullivan's Island officials were notified at approximately 7:33 a.m. by South Carolina Department of Transportation officials of a problem with the bridge, Town Administrator Andy Benke said. Span locks would not drive, meaning the bridge could be locked in place to ensure safe passage for motorists, Benke said.

Repairs were made and the bridge reopened at 8:35 a.m., Benke said.

