Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after SCDOT repairs

Almost $1.2 million in counterfeit phone accessories has been seized at the Port of Charleston.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
The coroner's office has identified a Mount Pleasant woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident.
One year after launching efforts to cut down on the number of people behind bars in Charleston County, new data reveals a drop in inmate numbers since 2014. Last year, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council was tasked with forming a three-year plan to safely lower the jail population.
The man charged with two counts of murder in the Aug. 16 shooting deaths of a Lowcountry couple was found guilty on Wednesday.