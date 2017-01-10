Missing Florida teen found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Almost $1.2 million in counterfeit phone accessories has been seized at the Port of Charleston.More >>
Almost $1.2 million in counterfeit phone accessories has been seized at the Port of Charleston.More >>
North Charleston police are searching for a missing woman.More >>
North Charleston police are searching for a missing woman.More >>
The man charged with two counts of murder in the Aug. 16 shooting deaths of a Lowcountry couple was found guilty on Wednesday.More >>
The man charged with two counts of murder in the Aug. 16 shooting deaths of a Lowcountry couple was found guilty on Wednesday.More >>
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges after an incident of drunk driving Wednesday night.More >>
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges after an incident of drunk driving Wednesday night.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>
A judge bond for the man accused of beating a woman with a brick at a North Charleston assisted living center.More >>