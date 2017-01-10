Missing Florida teen found safe, Amber Alert canceled

A missing Florida teen at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe, deputies say.

Marcus Hatch, 16, had been last seen in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Adidas shoes with red stripes, according to deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say he was found in good health in Jacksonville and investigators are interviewing him to determine more about his possible kidnapping.

WKMG-TV in Orlando reported Hatch was brought to a home at gunpoint during a home invasion by three men who tied up the residents and took their car along with Hatch, who was still being held at gunpoint.

Deputies said he may have still be in the company of three men in their twenties between 5'9" and 6'2" in height. One was wearing a tan camouflage jacket, blue basketball shorts and tan cargo shorts; another is wearing a red hoodie and has dreadlocks; and the third is wearing a camouflage jacket with jeans and black Jordan sneakers with a red stripe, deputies say.

