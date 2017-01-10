No credible threat found after school goes on administrative lockdown after threat on social media

Almost $1.2 million in counterfeit phone accessories has been seized at the Port of Charleston.More >>
North Charleston police are searching for a missing woman.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
The church where a man shot nine parishioners and told authorities he hoped the incident would start a race war is hosting a discussion on Race in America Thursday night.
One year after launching efforts to cut down on the number of people behind bars in Charleston County, new data reveals a drop in inmate numbers since 2014.
