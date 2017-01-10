Edisto Beach renourishment underway

A multimillion dollar renourishment project is now underway to restore the shores of Edisto Beach. The project kicks off approximately three months after Hurricane Matthew dumped several feet of sand from the dunes onto the beach town’s main thoroughfare, Palmetto Blvd.



According to town officials, work will continue 24/7 until May in order to replenish the town’s beach before summer season. Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said the renourishment project was years in the making yet, Hurricane Matthew left its mark on the project’s funding. According to the mayor, the once $13 million project is now projected to cost $17.5 million after the beach lost 155,000 cubic yards of sand during the October hurricane.



According to Edisto Beach Police, sand will be pumped from offshore and contractors are starting work around Beach Access 5 and moving toward the north so the town can nourish areas most heavily impacted by the hurricane.



Mayor Darby said renourishment funding consists of gr ant money as well as beach maintenance funding allotted from the state legislature. Darby said the town has also applied for FEMA funding, given the hurricane’s impact. While that funding is still pending, the mayor said if gr anted, funds could cover approximately 75 percent of the renourishment.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.







