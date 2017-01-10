Attorneys for Michael Slager asking for statewide jury pool

Attorneys for Michael Slager are asking for a statewide jury pool in the former North Charleston police officer's upcoming federal trial.

Court records state attorneys cite the publicity of Slager's state trial which ended in a hung jury.

Jury selection for the federal trial is set to begin in May.

His state retrial is in March.

Slager shot and killed Walter Scott during a traffic stop on April 4, 2015.

He's accused of murder, but claims it was self-defense.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.