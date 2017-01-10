Quantcast

Attorneys for Michael Slager asking for statewide jury pool - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Attorneys for Michael Slager asking for statewide jury pool

Slager testifies in court. (Source: AP Pool/File) Slager testifies in court. (Source: AP Pool/File)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Attorneys for Michael Slager are asking for a statewide jury pool in the former North Charleston police officer's upcoming federal trial. 

Court records state attorneys cite the publicity of Slager's state trial which ended in a hung jury.  

Jury selection for the federal trial is set to begin in May.

His state retrial is in March.

Slager shot and killed Walter Scott during a traffic stop on April 4, 2015.

He's accused of murder, but claims it was self-defense. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly